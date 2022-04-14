Applications open for GMMA scholarship and STEM Summit

The Port of Muskogee announced two opportunities that strive to advance careers in manufacturing in Muskogee County.
Applications are being accepted for the Greater Muskogee Manufacturers Alliance Education Scholarship, which was created in 2018 by Muskogee-area manufacturers who recognize that a skilled workforce is critical for their future success. The goal of the GMMA Education Scholarship is to assist individuals in improving their manufacturing skill sets. The scholarship is available to students of any age who are pursuing higher education related to manufacturing and affiliated fields of study.
To date, manufacturers in Muskogee have awarded over $13,000 to 10 area students pursuing higher education in manufacturing related programs.
“Both graduating seniors and adults qualify, which makes this program unique,” said GMMA Chair Eric Anderson. “Traditionally, adults are not eligible for most scholarships. They can be in situations where they would like to pursue additional training and education but cannot afford it. This scholarship gives those individuals the opportunity to achieve their goals,” Anderson said.
Applications can be completed online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G79QN92 or by calling the port at (918) 682-7887. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is April 28.
In addition to the scholarship, Port staff is inviting educators to the Educator STEM Summit to be held June 3. The event is open to educators from all grade levels in Muskogee County as well as counselors. Registration is free and educators receive $100 stipends to offset cost or to be used in their classroom.
“Educators walk away with a greater understanding of available careers in manufacturing to pass along to their students,” said Darla Heller, deputy director of Workforce Development. “The tours and activities are designed to be taken back to the classroom as teaching tools, as well.”
To participate in the STEM Summit, fill out the on-line application at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CLZCSMT
For more information about the either opportunity contact the Muskogee City-County Port Authority, (918) 682-7887 or email to darla@muskogeeport.com.
The Port of Muskogee is dedicated to the development of Muskogee’s future workforce by advancing career exploration and experiential learning. This effort is supported by the Port of Muskogee, the City of Muskogee and Muskogee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.