Cade Tucker of Sallisaw marveled as he looked through the turret of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol armored vehicle.
"It's pretty strong," Tucker said. "It can tear down buildings if it needs to."
Tucker and dozens of high school seniors are learning about armored vehicles and other aspects of law enforcement during the OHP's Cadet Lawman academy. This year's academy, which runs through Saturday, brings students from across Oklahoma to the Muskogee area. They are staying at Connors State College in Warner.
Three platoons of cadets spent Tuesday morning at Davis Field Airport. They flew in OHP helicopters and planes, watched dogs detect bombs and drugs, and conducted defensive driving techniques. Three other platoons learned about marine enforcement, dive team operations and unknown traffic stops at an area lake.
Tucker, whose father is an OHP trooper, said he's not learning anything new.
"Just more in depth," he said.
OHP Captain Josh Lawson said the academy is "an amazing thing to be a part of."
"One thing I've seen since I've been here is how these kids develop and grow in one week's time," he said. "It kind of mimics what our OHP academy is like, compressed down to one week."
Participants get pushed to their limits while learning teamwork and professionalism, he said.
"When it starts out, you can see some of them and tell they're scared, don't know what it's about, they're nervous," Lawson said. "By the end of the week, it is amazing to see how strong they've bonded. It's almost like a family. You see a big sense of pride."
During the defensive driving, cadets wove around cones set 60 feet apart, going five, 10, 15 mph.
It wasn't as easy as it looked, even at these slow speeds.
"I hit a cone on the 15 mph drive," said Marcus Christian of Elmore City. "Hopefully I can do better next time."
Rosie Hernandez of Tulsa said the most interesting thing she learned Tuesday was how OHP uses X-rays to look for bombs. She said the week has been both fun and hard work.
"But it's something I think I can learn from" she said.
Jacob Couch of Chouteau had to chase after a bomb retrieval robot that removed his green cadet cap.
Couch said he came to get leadership skills.
"You can't count on just yourself, you need to be a team to make anything right," he said. Couch said he's thinking about a law enforcement career.
Madhu George, a 2023 Hilldale graduate who took the class last year returned as a junior staff member.
"I like watching the new cadets and the way they progress," he said. "It's helping them out and reaching them to where they need to be."
Cerenity Neal of Oklahoma City recalled how surprising the helicopter flight felt.
"I was taking it all in, like I had never seen it from so high up," Neal said. "It was actually very smooth."
Neal said she would like a career in military and FBI.
The remainder of the week is packed with more lessons, including firearms instruction, active shooter training, evasive steering and precision driving. Cadets will try their skill at shotgun and pistol firing ranges. They also will visit Fort Gibson National Cemetery and the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
