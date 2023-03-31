Area historic programs get grants 

The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) is proud to announce that 39 organizations have been awarded a grant through the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program. Applications were submitted in November 2022 and, following a review by both an OHS staff committee and a subcommittee of the OHS Board of Directors.
Area organizations awarded grants are Connors State College Development Foundation, Friends of Fort Gibson Foundation and Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band.
Others are Chisholm Trail Museum, Inc.; Claremore Museum of History; Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma; Edmond Historical Society and Museum; El Reno Carnegie Library; Field Historical Printing Museum, Inc.; Freedom Center of Oklahoma City; Friends of Cobb School, Inc.; Guthrie Tomorrow Coalition, Inc./State Capital Publishing Museum; Hooker Historical Society; Landmark For All Generations, Inc.; Lawton Public Library; Midwest City High School Museum, Inc.; Military History Center; Noble County Genealogy Society; Oklahoma Black Living Legacy; Oklahoma Conservation Historical Society, Inc; Old Greer County Museum & Hall of Fame, Inc.; Pawhuska Public Library; Plains Indians & Pioneers Historical Foundation; Pottawatomie County Historical Society; Prairie House Preservation Society; Preservation Oklahoma, Inc.; Rogers County Historical Society, Inc.; Seminole Nation Museum; Southeastern Oklahoma State University Library Special Collections; Southern Nazarene University; Southern Prairie Library System; Southwestern Oklahoma State University Foundation, Inc.; Stephens County Historical Society; Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar; Stroud Public Library; The Edwards Store, Inc.; The Friends of the Coleman Foundation; Top of Oklahoma Historical Society Museum; and Tulsa Foundation for Architecture.
The total amount of funds distributed this year is just over $575,000, with projects ranging from collections care and strategic planning to exhibit development and educational programming.
“These grant funds continue to empower local communities to collect, preserve and share their history for future generations of Oklahomans with over 150 projects funded to date,” said Nicole Harvey, director of strategic initiatives and grants administrator for the OHS.
The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program is a grants-in-aid program offered by the Oklahoma Historical Society to encourage the collection, preservation and sharing of Oklahoma history at the grassroots level in all parts of the state. Open to tribal and municipal governments and not-for-profit historical organizations located in Oklahoma and registered with the Oklahoma secretary of state, this grants program offers funding ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 for projects focused on collections, exhibits and programming. Applications for this annual program open in the fall and award announcements are made in January. For more information visit www.okhistory.org/grants.
The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit
