The University of Oklahoma announced students named to its spring 2022 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
A total of 8,095 students were listed on the spring 2022 honor roll. Of these students, 3,515 were listed on the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.
The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students in the academic programs based at OU’s Norman campus and at the OU Health Sciences Center. In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter graded hours with a grade-point average of 4.0 were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students on the Norman campus with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher were included in the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Students in the Gallogly College of Engineering and the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy are recognized with a 3.0 or higher who completed 12 or more letter-graded hours.
Students who are on both the President’s Honor Roll and the Dean’s Honor Roll are denoted by an asterisk.
Area students listed include:
• Muskogee: Keith Alan Baughman*, Hannah Mariah Bellmer*, Allison Joy Bush, Nicholas Christie*, Chandler Thomas Engelbrecht, Ashlyn Michelle Goad*, Sally Ann Greer*, James D. Harper, Alexander Wei Wen Hsieh, Sarah Lorraine Lewis*, Ronaldo Erik Macareno, Phuong Nguyen, Emily Mayte Porras, Lauren Lavern Torres.
• Braggs: Lena Bailey Northcutt*.
• Eufaula: Tevin Lane Rittenhouse*, Caton Carter Skaggs, Karli Ruth Wilkinson.
• Fort Gibson: Kali Love Gleissner, Megan Maeline Greathouse, Lindsey Beth Hinkle*, Amber Marie Lawson, Bailey Nicole Williams*.
• Haskell: Kristen Nicole Gilbert*, Claire Elizabeth Hudson, Emma Catherine Steiner.
• Tahlequah: Brandon Paul Berry*, Megan Marie Bravo, Lucia Maria Buscemi*, Edison Chen*, Emma Kathryn Doss, Katie Renee Hallum*, Liliana Mireya Martinez*, Zane Alessandro Marzullo, Jolie Makayla Morgan, Kayleigh Ann Spears, Levi Drake Williams.
• Wagoner: Joseph Charles Charboneau.
