Area students earn ECU degrees

Eufaula students Emilee Box and Bradie Breedlove are bachelor's degree candidates at East Central University in Ada.
Area master's degree candidates include Donya Fowler of Park Hill and Dawn Dupire of Eufaula.
The traditional commencement ceremony for graduates has been postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. After a campus-wide survey, ECU students voted to attend the December commencement ceremony.
While ECU announces 2020 Spring graduates now, the university plans to honor them again as they will have the opportunity to participate in a special ceremony on Dec. 12.
