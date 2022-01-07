Area students earn spots on EOSC honor rolls

Area students have been named to honor rolls at Eastern Oklahoma State College.
There were 95 students named to the President’s Honor Roll, which requires a 4.0 grade point average in 12 or more credit hours during the semester. There were 191 students named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, after completing 12 semester credit hours with at least a 3.0 grade point average and no grade lower than a “C.”
Area students named to the fall 2021 semester lists were:
PRESIDENT'S: Lane Howe, Fort Gibson; Tara Kaiser, Checotah; Caitlyn Cox, Ashley Mills, Merideth Neal, and Judah Owen, Eufaula.
DEAN'S: Ashley Cumpton and Kyndal Self, Eufaula; Hailee Fletcher and Brooklyn Spencer, Porter.
