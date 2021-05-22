Area students earn spots on Murray State College honor rolls

TISHOMINGO — The Murray State College Registrar’s Office has announced honor rolls for the spring 2021 semester, which includes students from Fort Gibson and Checotah.
Muskogee-area students making honor rolls are Sabetha Sands, of Checotah, President’s Honor Roll; and Makenzie Austin, Fort Gibson, Vice President’s Honor Roll.
Students who take at least 12 credit hours of collegiate-level coursework and earn no grade lower than an “A” are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Students who take at least 12 credit hours of collegiate-level coursework and earn no grade lower than a “B” are listed on the Vice President’s Honor Roll.
