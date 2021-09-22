Area students earn spots on President's List

Several area students have been added to the Summer 2021 President's List at Southern New Hampshire University.
They are Michell Stevens, Tina Marinee and Matthew Johnson of Muskogee and Erin Moss of Tahlequah.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
