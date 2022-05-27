Area students honored for academic achievements

Shelby Russell of Wagoner and Eden Gray of Eufaula will be among 100 of the state’s top public high school seniors recognized during the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence 36th Academic Awards Celebration.
OETA premieres its statewide broadcast of the academic awards program at 3 p.m. Saturday. OETA will broadcast the program again at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Vijay Gupta, a renowned violinist and artistic director of the Street Symphony, a nonprofit organization that provides musical engagement and education for homeless and incarcerated communities in Los Angeles, will be a featured speaker.
The gala celebration, recorded May 21 at the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, is sponsored by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, a nonprofit organization that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools.
The broadcast will air on OETA Channel 13 in the Oklahoma City market and Channel 11 in the Tulsa market. Subsequent broadcasts will air on OETA’s OKLA channel.
For digital broadcast listings, visit the station’s website at www.oeta.tv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.