Rogers State University has announced its President's and Dean's Honor Rolls for the fall 2020 semester.

To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average (no grades lower than an "A"). To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average (no grades lower than a "B").

Area students include: 

• Muskogee — Tyler Johnson, President's Honor Roll; Elexis Watson, President's Honor Roll.

• Fort Gibson — Courtney Hill, Dean's Honor Roll.

• Haskell — Gabriel Brant, Dean's Honor Roll.

