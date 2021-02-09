Rogers State University has announced its President's and Dean's Honor Rolls for the fall 2020 semester.
To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average (no grades lower than an "A"). To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average (no grades lower than a "B").
Area students include:
• Muskogee — Tyler Johnson, President's Honor Roll; Elexis Watson, President's Honor Roll.
• Fort Gibson — Courtney Hill, Dean's Honor Roll.
• Haskell — Gabriel Brant, Dean's Honor Roll.
