Area students on Pittsburg State honor roll

Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, has released the honor rolls for the 2021 fall semester. To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester. To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course.
Area students making the honor rolls are:
• Park Hill — Kylee J. Snell, BBA, Accounting, All A Scholastic Honors.
• Wagoner — Jaden N. Snyder, BBA, Finance and Management, All A Scholastic Honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.