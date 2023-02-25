Area students on U of A Dean's List

Three area students have been included on the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester, according to Dr. Shadow Robinson, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Students with a 4.0 (straight-A) grade point average are now included in a unique list called the Chancellor’s List, in addition to the Dean’s List. Students who earned Chancellor’s List honors are marked with an asterisk.
They are Josie Foster* and Jillian Rose of Tahlequah, and Baylee Wallace of Fort Gibson.
