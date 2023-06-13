Five area high school graduates received the $1,000 Operation Round Up Scholarship from East Central Cooperative.
Jayda Vandiver, Checotah, plans to complete her associate's degree at Connors State University this fall, then pursue the bachelor's and master's program in social work at Northeastern State University.
Jacey Wentworth, Haskell, plans to earn a degree in dental hygiene at Rose State College.
Addesen Glass, Hilldale High School, plans attend University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, studying Spanish and biology. She hopes to attend medical school and become an anesthesiologist.
Abigail Ashwood, Oktaha, plans to earn an elementary education degree at Oklahoma State University.
Jonathon Mills, Coweta, plans to graduate from University of Oklahoma with a master's in biostatistics and mathematics.
The scholarship is available to an entering college freshman who is a member, or is a spouse, dependent of a member or child whose guardian is a member of the Cooperative and a participant in Operation Round Up. If you are not currently participating in Operation Round Up, please contact the Cooperative at (918)756-0833 to join. Applicants must be high school seniors attending a school within the Cooperative’s service area. One scholarship for each school will be available, each for, $1,000, payable one time, upon providing proof of enrollment and other requested information. Students must use monies their freshman year immediately following their high school senior year, before January 1, otherwise they forfeit the scholarship.
Students must possess the qualities of honor, integrity, thrift, and good moral character. The Selection Committee evaluates each student on grades, community, work and school activities, awards, honors and achievements, educational goals, and financial need.
