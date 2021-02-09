The following area students have earned their places on the University of Central Arkansas Dean's List and Presidential Scholars for the fall 2020 semester.
Recognition on the Dean's List or as a Presidential Scholar is based on grades earned during each semester of the regular academic year.
Eligibility on the Dean's List requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours. Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify for recognition as a Presidential Scholar.
Dean's List and Presidential Scholars:
• Dean's list — Johnathan Fernandez, Roland; Emily Sampson, Tahlequah.
• Presidential Scholar — Steven Adair, Wagoner; Gino Hernandez, Roland; Taylor Hair, Broken Arrow.
