Brooklyn Spencer of Porter and Grace Pendley of Oktaha have been chosen to serve on the State Superintendent of Public Instruction's Student Advisory Council.
This is Pendley's second year to be on the council.
The 97 members of the council meet to help Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and the State Department of Education on policy matters.
“Students have a lot to say about their education, and it is critical that we listen to them,” Hofmeister said. "The direct insight we receive from our students is incredibly valuable, and each year I am encouraged by the thoughtful reflection and fearless vision of these brilliant young leaders."
The 2020 Student Advisory Council last met virtually in June, where students voiced their challenges about learning amid a global pandemic and how racism impacts the classroom experience. Other past discussion topics have included the importance of personal financial literacy, increased awareness of student mental health needs, and how trauma can impede student success. Feedback from the Council has been instrumental in state-level initiatives to provide teachers more professional development in trauma-informed instruction, replace end-of-course high school testing with the ACT or SAT, and pilot Individual Career Academic Planning (ICAP).
The students are recommended by their district superintendents and come from across Oklahoma, representing rural, urban and suburban schools of all sizes, as well as online charter schools.
The first virtual meeting of the Student Advisory Council is scheduled for Jan. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.