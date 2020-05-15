Three area high school seniors are among academic All-Staters to be honored this weekend by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
• Alaina Spencer of Fort Gibson High School, Spencer is a Graduate of Distinction, Red Scholar and AP Scholar. She has been honored as a 2020 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award recipient and 2018 Art II Student of the Year. She is active in the National Honor Society, Oklahoma High School Honor Society, National Art Honor Society and History Club. Spencer studies vocal music with Barbara McAlister at Zomac School of Music. She is active in her schools' Tiger Theatre Company, Select Choir, and has performed in productions with Muskogee Little Theatre and Tahlequah Community Playhouse. She also enjoys painting and collecting antiques. Spencer plans to major in biochemistry at Northeastern State University where she will be a Baccalaureate Scholar.
• Kylie Hix of Tahlequah High School is president of the Health Occupation Students of America chapter. She has completed certifications through the Indian Capital Technology Center for Certified Nursing Assistant, CPR and First Aid, and Phlebotomy. She is a National Award Scholar and a National Finalist in Health Occupation Students of America for CPR and First Aid. Hix volunteers extensively, raising over $1,000 for Christmas gifts for residents at Grace Living Center, and with Tahlequah Save-a-Senior. She participated in a Global Leadership Adventures trip to the Thailand Elephant Sanctuary. Hix is a member of her school cheerleading team and works as a waitress and shift leader at Boomerang Diner. She plans to study pre-nursing at the University of Oklahoma.
• Claire Levesque, Wagoner High School, is a flutist and drum major for the band. Levesque is National Honor Society president, Rotary Volunteer Club president and a member of Business Professionals of America member and Mu Alpha Theta math honor society. She is an Oklahoma Girls State Senator, Oklahoma Youth Tour delegate and winner of the American Legion SAMSUNG Scholarship. She was a member of her school academic team and enjoys pottery and dancing with KE Dance Studio. She volunteers as an instructor at Brighter Futures Learning Center and has volunteered over 250 hours with various organizations in the Wagoner community. Levesque plans to study neuroscience at Columbia University.
The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence will broadcast a tribute to 2020 Academic All-Staters 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday on OETA Public Television. The program will feature videos submitted by the 2020 Academic All-Staters and other special guests.
“When we learned that our Academic Awards Banquet would need to be canceled, we immediately began seeking creative ways to give our honorees the statewide recognition and honor they deserve,” said Emily Stratton, executive director of the foundation. “OETA has been a loyal supporter of our Academic Awards Program, broadcasting our banquet for many years. We are so grateful they agreed to help us pay special tribute to our award winners through a broadcast to premiere May 16 — the same evening we would have held our banquet.”
The televised program will honor 100 of the state’s top public high school seniors as Academic All-Staters. Selected from 495 nominations statewide, the student honorees hail from 75 schools in 69 Oklahoma school districts. The 2020 Academic All-State class is the 34th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence in what has been described as “Oklahoma’s most rigorous academic competition.”
The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is a nonprofit, charitable organization founded in 1985 to recognize and encourage academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools. Through its Academic Awards Program, the foundation has awarded more than $4.8 million in merit-based scholarships and cash awards to outstanding students and educators.
The program will also be shown on OETA World Channel at 8:30 p.m. May 23 and 7:30 p.m. May 30.
