Area students to get internet access with hotspots

Low-income students in eight area school districts could have better internet access with hotspot devices.
The access and devices were awarded through 50,000 Verizon Unlimited 4GE data plans, following a competitive grant process. The Oklahoma State Department of Education leveraged some of its Coronavirus Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to improve access to online learning.
Area school districts include Hilldale, Fort Gibson, Haskell, Porum, Briggs, Keys, Tenkiller and Gore. The Verizon hotspots will go to students on low income, such as those who qualify for free or reduced lunches.
"It means we are able to give those students a chance, that are going to be virtual learners, an opportunity to have the same advantages of students who've been placed in a situation that's better economically," said Hilldale Superintendent Erik Puckett. "It provides them with the opportunity to get the best education we can give them."
Hilldale, which starts school Aug. 13, received 100 hotspots. The district already has Chromebook laptops for each students.
About 20 percent of Hilldale students opted for virtual learning this school year, he said. "We're looking for that number to go up."
Puckett said about 60 percent of Hilldale students qualify for free or reduced lunches.
"More than people think," he said.
Puckett said Hilldale also has bought 400 hotspots from T-Mobile.
"Those will be passed out to students who might need them who don't qualify for free and reduced lunch, but need a hotspot," he said.
He said the hotspots will be tied into the Chromebook laptop each student gets.
"The hotspot will only work with the Chromebook or family it is assigned to," Puckett said. "If you have a family of three or four students, that household will get one hotspot."
Fort Gibson Superintendent Scott Farmer said he's grateful for the opportunity to improve internet access within the district. He said 8 or 9 percent of families in the district lack adequate internet access.
Farmer said about 130 out of 1,760 students, a little over 7 percent, are opting to go virtual learning when school starts Aug. 13. He said he expects that number to fluctuate throughout the school year.
Haskell Superintendent Rusty Harris said the hotspots will help students with no internet access at home. He said the only internet access available in the district is through Windstream.
Harris said the district will purchase another 100 devices, "so, we should have 200 available."
Haskell, which starts its school year Aug. 24, will offer virtual learning and blended learning, as well as on-site learning. The blended learning combines onsite learning for electives such as band or agriculture with virtual learning for other classes. Harris said about 43 percent of the students opted for virtual or blended learning.
AREA GRANT RECIPIENTS
• Fort Gibson, 70 hotspots.
• Hilldale, 100 hotspots.
• Briggs, 230 hotspots.
• Gore, 65 hotspots.
• Haskell, 100 hotspots.
• Keys, 300 hotspots.
• Porum, 75 hotspots.
• Tenkiller, 100 hotspots.
Source: Oklahoma Department of Education
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.