Several area students are to participate in Southeastern Oklahoma State University's fall commencement.
The Dec. 12 commencement will be held virtually due to safety and health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Muskogee area students include James Nicholas Quinton, Checotah; Blake Pittman and Jacob S. Rippy, Eufaula; Sheri Godwin, Fort Gibson; Aubree Ann Korte and Audra Imhoff, Tahlequah; Breanna Rochelle Potter, Daniel J. Weer, Leslie Staley, Vian.
SOSU 2020 COMMENCEMENT REIMAGINED will go live on the Southeastern website homepage https://www.se.edu 10 a.m. Dec. 12.
The event will include pre-recorded comments from President Thomas Newsom; Vice President for Academic Affairs Teresa Golden, who will read the names of the honor graduates; Vice President for Student Affairs Liz McCraw, who will read the names of all other graduates, Alumni Association President Andrea Rogers Mersiovsky.
Each graduate will have their own webpage where family, friends, and the University community can post written and video messages of congratulations. Photos and other information may also be uploaded to the webpages, and graduates will be able to share the site and photos through various social media platforms.
