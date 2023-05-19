Teachers from Muskogee Public Schools, Checotah and Okay earned Success with OAS Awards from Alpha Learning Plus Online.
Alpha Plus provides curriculum that is aligned with Oklahoma Academic Standards, plus assessments and resources used in data-driven professional development.
The awards recognize educators and students for their work in teaching and learning the Oklahoma Academic Standards this school year.
Recipients include 74 Model Teachers for 2023 who were selected based on current school-year data from Alpha Plus Online.
Area recipients were:
Muskogee Public Schools:
• Creek Elementary: Darlene Adair.
• Sadler Arts Academy: Amber Cleary, Nicole Frazier, Carol Nunley, Monica Skaggs, Catlin Smith.
• Tony Goetz Elementary: Sandra Cason.
Okay Elementary: Jeanne Lewis.
Checotah Middle School: Debbie Lane, LaDonna Utley.
Alpha Plus tools are written by Oklahoma teachers and used only in Oklahoma schools.
