Area youth to participate in Leadership Oklahoma

Maci Dorr of Wagoner High School and JaiCee Lester of Checotah High School are among 52 seniors selected to participate in Leadership Oklahoma.
They were selected through a competitive process based on proven leadership, geographic, ethnic and cultural diversity to participate in its annual Youth Leadership Oklahoma (YLOK) class program. YLOK Class 22 members plan to travel the state during a week-long trip at the end of May to learn about Oklahoma’s history, culture, issues and leaders and begin to develop a greater understanding and appreciation for our state. YLOK was created in 2001 with the mission to develop in young leaders a feeling of hope, pride and a responsibility for Oklahoma’s future. Over 900 students have participated in this one of a kind program.
The all-expense paid weeklong program begins and ends in Oklahoma City. Other cities visited throughout the week will include Norman, Lawton, Shawnee, Tulsa, Stillwater, and Enid. In each community, YLOK Class 22 will learn about Oklahoma’s resources, issues and treasures, meet with state leaders and further develop their own leadership skills.
