Art teacher chosen Hilldale's Teacher of the Year

“Is it your birthday?” a second-grader asked when Hilldale school officials entered art teacher Jamie Triplett’s Tuesday afternoon lesson with a bouquet and balloons.
It was bigger than a birthday. Triplett, the Hilldale Elementary art teacher, was honored Tuesday as Hilldale Public Schools’ 2020 Teacher of the Year.
Hilldale Elementary Principal Patti Bilyard praised Triplett’s flexibility.
“She’s willing to do whatever is asked of her,” Bilyard said. “For years, she taught fourth grade. Then we had this vision to start art at the elementary, and she was one of the first teachers that came to mind to take over our art program.”
At the time, Triplett had been teaching fourth grade at Hilldale for 11 years.
She said she had expressed an interest in teaching art.
“I sent my principal an e-mail and said please consider me if you are serious about adding art to our elementary school, and I got the job,” she said.
Bilyard said Triplett made the art program a success over the past four years.
Triplett said she feels blessed about receiving the Teacher of the Year honor.
“I work with the very best here at Hilldale,” she said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to do what I love.”
Hilldale School Superintendent Erik Puckett called Triplett a caring teacher.
“She loves the kids,” he said. “Her instruction is very student-centered. She focuses on doing what’s best for the children.”
Triplett said her art teacher at Hilldale Middle School, Nola Falwell, inspired her desire to be an art teacher.
“I was a very shy, quiet child and I had a hard time expressing my own feelings to other people,” Triplett said. “She helped me not feel that way at all, and I did that through art.”
Triplett said she wanted to follow in the teacher’s footsteps and teach art at Hilldale.
“As I went through the program at Northeastern, I decided I better get certification as elementary, because at that time the arts were being pushed aside,” she said.
As Hilldale Elementary art teacher, Triplett seeks to help her students express themselves through art.
“I love it that it gives them another outlet,” she said. “There are so many kids who don’t have a way to communicate. That’s one channel.”
She seeks to tie her art with what children are studying in class. For example, second-graders are reading a story about weaving. She helped them weave with paper.
“We were doing some paper weaving and was helping them through the process,” she said. “Once they got their looms set up they were weaving through the pages. They did a really good job.”
Triplett continues to educate herself about art. She said she’s studied at the Oklahoma Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain. She also belongs to the Muskogee Art Guild.
“So I get involved as much as I can there,” she said. “I learn as much as I can over the summer, and I run my own art camp.”
