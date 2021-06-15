At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
• RENEWAL OF THE SUBLEASE AGREEMENT DATED JULY 1, 2013 IN THE AMOUNT OF $15,030,000 between the district and Muskogee Industrial Trust for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, as required under the provisions of the agreement.
• RENEWAL OF THE SUBLEASE AGREEMENT DATED DEC. 1, 2015 IN THE AMOUNT OF $78,145,000 between the district and Muskogee Industrial Trust for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, as required under the provisions of the agreement.
• PERSONNEL — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through R. as stated.
A. Contract adjustments for the following positions: 180 days to 190 days, Instructional & Reading Specialists, effective 08/09/2021; 185 days, Counselors, 6/7th Grade Academy, effective 08/16/2021; 185 days, Counselors, 8/9th Grade Academy, effective 08/16/2021; 190 days, Counselor, Rougher Innovation Academy, effective 08/09/2021.
B. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Danielle Mount, Counselor, Creek, effective 08/19/2021; Angela Selby, EL Instructional Specialist, District, effective 08/09/2021; Hailee Labron, Instructional Specialist, Irving, effective 08/09/2021; Landon Holman*, Counselor, Irving, effective 08/19/2021; Stacy Miller, Instructional Specialist, Pershing, effective 08/09/2021; Ceira Lee, Music Teacher, Pershing, effective 08/19/2021; Lisa Tate, Mild/Moderate Teacher, Pershing, effective 08/19/2021; Leslie Quemado, 4th Grade Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 08/19/2021; Gina Beech, 5th Grade Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 08/19/2021; Andrea Fincher*, Counselor, Tony Goetz, effective 08/19/2021; Alicia Woodrum, Counselor, 6/7th Grade Academy, effective 08/16/2021; Athena Farrell, ELA Teacher, 6/7th Grade Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Marvin Samuels, ELA Teacher, 6/7th Grade Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Russell Baird, Math Teacher, 6/7th Grade Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Heather Owens, Math Teacher, 6/7th Grade Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Kevin Lord, Math Teacher, 6/7th Grade Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Jordan Stewart, Reading Teacher, 8/9th Grade Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Diego Zavala*, Voc. Robotics Teacher, 8/9th Grade Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Glen Bibelheimer, Geometry, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Jennifer Murray, Instructional Specialist ELA,MHS, effective 08/09/2021.
*Pending OKSDE certification
C. Resignation of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Robyn Fullerton, Counselor, Sadler Arts Academy, effective 06/30/2021; Dallas Schreiber, Social Studies Teacher, 7/8th Grade Academy, effective 06/30/2021; Annalea Stevenson, Teacher Sadler Arts Academy, effective 06/30/2021.
D. Employment of certified staff for summer school June 1 - August 5, 2021: Brenda Rogers, Summer School Teache, Elementary, effective 06/01/2021; Andrea Crawley*, Summer School Teacher, Elementary, effective 06/01/2021; Heather Owens, Summer School Teacher, Elementary, effective 06/01/2021; Roy Jordan, Summer School Teacher, Elementary, effective 06/01/2021; Oren Faulk, Summer School Teacher, Elementary, effective 06/01/2021; Sydney Jones, Summer School Teacher, Elementary, effective 06/01/2021; Ashley Eller*, Summer School Teacher, Elementary, effective 06/01/2021; Debra Campbell, Summer School Teacher, Junior High, effective 06/01/2021; Levi Capps, Summer School Teacher, High School, effective 06/01/2021. *June only, **July only.
E. Temporary employment of certified staff for school year 2021-2022, July 2021 only: Steve Gardner, Summer JROTC Assistant, MHS, effective 7/01/2021.
F. Non-acceptance of position of certified staff for summer school June -Aug. 6, 2021: Ranea Poteet, Summer School Teacher, Elementary, effective 06/01/2021.
G. Resignation of certified staff for summer school June 1-Aug. 5, 2021: Oren Faulk, Health & Wellbeing, District, effective 05/27/2021; Melissa Brown, Summer School Teacher, Elementary, effective 05/27/2021.
H. Employment Of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Tanarra Gandy, Behavioral Interventionist, Cherokee, effective 08/19/2021; Pam King, Building Secretary, Sadler, effective 07/26/2021; James Turner, Custodian, Cherokee, effective 07/01/2021; Richard Stewart, Custodian, 8/9th Grade Academy, effective 07/01/2021; Ronald Remer, Custodian, Irving, effective 07/01/2021; Montana Mitchell, Custodian, MHS, effective 07/01/2021.
I. Employment of support staff for temporary summer work for the 2020-2021 school year: Trey Harris, Summer Mover, District, effective 06/01/2021; Luster Harris, III, Summer Mover, District, effective 06/01/2021; Shelley Diles, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 06/01/2021; Andy Carrasco, Summer Mover, District, effective 06/01/2021.
J. Employment of support staff for summer June 1-Aug. 5, 2021: Amber Mayfield, CNS Feeding Associate, Whittier, effective 06/01/2021; Shelly Downs, Summer School Secretary Elementary, effective 06/01/2021; Ron Venters, Summer Pride Health & Well Being Teacher, effective 06/01/2021.
K. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2020-2021 school year: Pamela King, Finance Secretary, ECC, effective 06/30/2021; Tanarra Gandy,Permanent Substitute, District, effective 06/30/2021; Mark Walters, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 08/05/2021; Tammi Tatum, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 06/30/2021.
L. Termination of employment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Ron Lowe, Custodian, MHS, effective 04/22/2021.
M. Separation of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Bill Sampson-Deceased, Carpenter, District, effective 05/06/2021.
N. Employment of salaried support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Kyle Deaver, LPN, 6/7 Grade Academy, effective 08/02/2021; Robert Hoskins, LPN, 8/9 Grade Academy, effective 08/09/2021.
O. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2020-2021 school year: William Little, Network Administrator, District, effective 06/28/2021; Tia Alexander, Exec. Administrative Assistant, ESC, effective 06/30/2021.
P. Employment of salaried certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Norma Kirk, RN, Elementaries & ECC, effective 08/02/2021; D’Amber Desmuke*, Life Coach, 6/7th Grade Academy, effective 07/26/2021; Bryan Bunch*, Life Coach, MHS, effective 07/26/2021; Jennifer Slader, Life Coach, MHS, effective 07/26/2021. *Pending OKSDE certification
Q. Employment of administrative certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Harvey Price, Assistant Fine Arts Coordinator, effective 07/01/2021; Meagan Bloom, House Principal, 6/7 GA effective 08/09/2021.
R. Resignation of administrative support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Odell Alexander, Director of Maintenance, effective 07/23/2021.
• Open Transfers for the 2021-2022 School Year as presented.
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – K. as listed:
A. Minutes of Previous Meeting — May 18, 2021 Special Meeting; May 18, 2021 Regular Meeting; May 25, 2021 Special Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment January encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP – Checks #20213102-20213434 $3,744,572.03; EP - #2100297-2100311 $ 50,827.41; DD’s - #22107138-2210788 $1,855,779.13.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 21003263-21003462 $3,424,826.54.
D. Operating & Investment Funds, May 1-21: Operating Account 0.00; Investment Account $6,949,487.42
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet, FY 2021 Expense/Revenue Report, Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments.
F. PO’s Over $15,000
2021 PO’s Project
21003339 Arnold’s Fruit 768 $30,000 Produce
21003390 Perform.Stage 000 $17,280.34 Equipment
21003405 Hiland Dairy 763 $25,000 Dairy
21003453 Midwest Bus 793 $4104,545 Bus
21003454 Flintco 274,275,277 $2,815,000 Construction
21003455 Sphero Inc 511 $59,723.04 STEM supplies
21003457 Manhattan 266 $20,000 Services
UMB Bank 292/293 $1,795,575 16 CP Bond prin/int
UMB Bank 292/293 $1,323,445 17 Bond prin/int
UMB Bank 292/293 $1,117,717.50 18 Bond prin/int
UMB Bank 292/293 $1,673,000 19 Bond prin/int
Catapult Lrn 511 $36,480 Instruct supplies
Murphy Sanitry 180 $23,182.75 Entry mats
South Material 180 $29,141 Forklift
ZLT Contracting 183 $19,000 Mowing
ONG 793 $96,396 Utility
Pinnacle BS 281 $253,664.04 E-Rate equip
Pinnacle BS 174 $17,380.20 1 YR Subs.
Carrier Enterp. 793 $136,432 Units
BA Elect. Suply 173 $16,919.42 Tech Supplies
Endex Inc. Tuls 264 $54,870 Intercom/clock
Manhattan Cns 763 249,523 CNS Equip
Incident IQ 174 $15,489 Tech Supplies
Agiel Sports 150 $15,200 Hudl software
G.Contracts — Service Express, $15,816., Maint agree data ctr.
H. Annual Approvals
Purchasing Officers — Per Exhibit
Loan Agreements — Between all funds, no interest
Uniform Grant Guidance — Per Exhibit
Activity Fund — Revenues, Exp, Sub-Accts
Clerks — Minutes Clerk, Carla Cooper; Deputy Minutes, Steve Braun; GF Encumbrance, Cindy Adkins; AF, Rhonda Harder; CN Encumbrance, Kim Logsdon"
Treasurer — Mika Barton
Dep. Treasurer — Rhonda Harder
Fed Rep/Signature — Dr. Jarod Mendenhall
Reaffirm Lease Purchases — Midwest Bus Sales, Govt Capital Lease 8771, Govt Capital Lease 8305
ArmstrongBank — $10,000,000— Overdraft Agreement
I. District Memberships:
OKASBO, OK Assoc. of School Business Officials
OSAG, Workers Comp $242,135, OK Secondary School Activities Association, Oklahoma State School Boards Association, Oklahoma Schools Advisory Council, Greater Muskogee Chamber of Commerce. Tulsa Chamber of Commerce, United Suburban Schools Association, Muskogee Area Education Consortium.
J. Bids — Bid #2103 Custodial Supplies:
Item 1,Sadler Paper, Per Exhibit
Item 2, American Industrial Supply, Per Exhibit
Item 3, American Industrial Supply, Per Exhibit
Item 4 ,"Central Poly, Interboro Packaging, Per Exhibit
Item 5, Unipak, Per Exhibit
OSIG, Property Insurance, $618,741
K. Bank Signatures — Armstrong Bank, Remove John Little, replace with David Chester.
