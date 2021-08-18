Expect plenty of free haircuts will be happening Saturday afternoon to get students ready for school.
"We have a six-hour window, and we want to do as many as possible," said Muskogee resident Coriaunte Andrews, who is studying barbering at Clary Sage College.
Free haircuts will be offered at a Back to School Bash, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Robison Park.
"We're just tying to get everybody out to have a good time and look good before school," Andrews said, adding that four other barber students will cut hair at the Bash.
Instructors from Clary Sage will oversee the free hair cuts, he said.
"We're going to do all styles of hair cuts — guys, girls," he said, adding that a hair braider might be available.
Andrews said he and a friend, Samuel Richardson, came up with the bash.
"We both grew up in Muskogee and have been cutting hair for friends and family," he said. "It's something to kind of give back to kids when they go back to school."
Andrews, a 2014 Muskogee High graduate, recalled growing up on the south side of Muskogee.
"Everybody kind of grew up together," he said. "I started cutting at 10, and I'd cut my family and friends' hair. Now, I just want to give back to kids who grew up similar and can't afford a haircut."
The event also will feature face painting, free games such as flag football, free hot dogs and hamburgers.
"We received a donation where we got up to 100 backpacks," Andrews said, adding that the backpacks will be filled with school supplies.
McDonald's is donating 100 hamburgers, and an entrepreneur is donating free hot dogs, he said.
WHAT: Back to School Bash.
WHEN: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Robison Park, corner of Augusta and Gulick streets.
