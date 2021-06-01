Bacone announces grads

Bacone College held its Spring 2021 Commencement on May 8. Jerome Steele, senior pastor of Amazing Grace Christian Center was graduation speaker. Koby Bowie, class of 2021 valedictorian, gave a farewell address.
The following students were candidates for degrees at Bacone College.
CANDIDATES FOR ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — Dakotha Battice, Radiography, Choctaw, Cameron; Brianna Battiest, Radiography, Poteau; Lyndsi Carper, Radiography, Choctaw, McAlester; Sarah Picotte, Radiography, Magna Cum Laude, Ada.
CANDIDATES FOR ASSOCIATE OF ARTS — Yan Mendez Monjardim, Art, Magna Cum Laude, Serra Sede, Brazil; Mykiah Trotter, Liberal Arts, Claremont, California.
CANDIDATES FOR ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE — Shakur Cathey, Business Administration, Muskogee; Cristian Filpo, Business Administration, Pines, Florida; Dana Maker, Pawnee Nation College, Business Administration, Osage, Hominy.
CANDIDATES FOR BACHELOR OF ARTS — Koby Bowie, Theory in Education, Physical Education & Sport /Contract Major, Summa Cum Laude, Midwest City; Denea Carter, Elementary Education/Contract Major, Muskogee; Luke Risenhoover, Elementary Education, Arlington, Texas; Christopher P. Taylor, Communications, Muscogee, Magna Cum Laude, Muskogee; Jasmine S. Lorentz, Pawnee Nation College, American Indian Studies, Comanche, Pawnee.
CANDIDATES FOR BACHELOR OF SCIENCE — Deanna Adair, Family Studies Education/Contract Major, Wichita, Muskogee; Patricia Bigheart, Business Administration, Osage, Skiatook; Lyndsay Blackbird, Early Childhood Development & Education, El Reno; Shakur Cathey, Recreation Management, Muskogee; Alvina Coker, Business Administration, Seminole, Seminole; Cristian Filpo, Sport Management, Pines, Florida; Shannon Galindo, Early Childhood Development & Education, Beggs; Nathaniel S. Hamilton, Business Administration, Muldrow; Samira Mamdo, Business Administration, Muskogee; Wilisha McAlester, Sport Management, Paris, Texas; Teresa Olvera, Early Childhood Development & Education, Beggs; Misty Pacheco, Early Childhood Development & Education, Muskogee; Alyssa Rankin, Exercise Science, Cum Laude, Coweta; Creighton Vagts, Sport Management, Cum Laude, Ana, Texas; Casey Vasquez, Sport Management, Porter, Texas; Klandra Yazzie, Business Administration, Diné, Cum Laude, Chambers, Arizona.
