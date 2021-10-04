Bacone basketball players honor 6,509 lives lost

Bacone College men's basketball coach Ruben Little Head sings a Northern Cheyenne memorial song while his players each hold white feathers and repeat "6,509."
Little Head said he and the players filmed a video to recall the Native children who perished at residential homes in Canada and the United States through the late 1800s and early 1900s.
"Watching my basketball team come on up it really made me think of all the different bloodlines they represent," said Little Head, a member of the Northern Cheyenne. "I have a lot of diversity on my basketball team, and I also have a lot of intertribal members that represent 19 nations."
The number 6,509 is commonly used to signify First Nation children buried in unmarked graves at residential school sites in Canada. According to a Sept. 29 story on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) website, CBC news has not been able to verify how many children died at the schools.
The Canadian government declared Sept. 30 as the "National Day for Truth and Reconciliation," honoring the lost Native children and survivors of residential schools. The United States joined in the effort.
Little Head said he made the video on Thursday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. He said his mother went to Flandreau Indian School in South Dakota.
Team member Blaine Baldridge shot the video, Little Head said, adding that they needed only one take. Teammates stood along the sidewalk leading to Bacone College Chapel.
Bacone College noted the the effort in a statement.
"The recent and very disturbing information coming out of former boarding school sites across Indian Country tell a very real and grim story of what our ancestors faced and the cause of the trauma many of our people may still carry to this day," said Bacone Public Relations Manager Rita Courtwright. "The truth about the United States boarding school policy is a history not often told, including the treatment of American Indians. The government used boarding schools to assimilate the American Indian against their will."
Bacone President Ferlin Clark said Bacone is in a transformational period, "where we are seeking to become a public tribal college with the Bureau of Indian Education while respectfully acknowledging the history of the church and our school.”
“Our college's move toward TCU (Tribal Colleges and Universities) status is a form of reparation and social justice," Clark said. "Our current mission is to incorporate Native philosophy, language, culture, and arts.”
Warrior team member D'Von LaPointe, of the Winnebago tribe in Nebraska, said he hopes the video brings awareness, "not only to Indian Country, but to the whole United States."
"It's amazing to see everybody that day supported each other and that every child mattered," LaPointe said. It was amazing to be a part of it."
Little Head said he wanted his basketball players, who are mostly Native, to appreciate their heritage.
"Being the head coach, I want them to have the education and at the same time, I want them to have the appreciation. I want them to just have the knowledge of the history, so they know they are and where they come from," he said. "In return, I hope that having that history and that knowledge, they can be better able to make better choices in life because of the opportunity and the life that they have."
He said Native students make up probably 90 percent of his team, but the team also has Caucasian and Black players.
"With that, I want them to really understand the bloodline, where they come from," Little Head said. "As a father and as a coach I want them to really appreciate life."
