Bacone celebrates commencement

Bacone College held its 2020 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday after delaying the spring exercises in May due to COVID-19. The ceremony was held at Osage Nation’s Skyline Event Center to ensure ample social distancing was allowed.
Along with limited attendance, temperature checks, face masks, gloves, and sanitizer provided, the college was able to provide the recognition and experience the 2020 graduates have earned, said President Dr. Ferlin Clark.
“We are happy that we were able to find a way to hold the greatly delayed graduation ceremony, including live-streaming the event for all those who watched from home,” Clark said. “We are proud of our graduates and our honorees and wanted them to have an experience to remember for the rest of their long, successful lives.”
The college also conferred honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters on Osage Nation Gaming Board Chair Dr. Mark J. Simms and Kiowa Tribe Historian Dr. Phil “Joe Fish” Dupoint.
Bacone College was founded to serve Native Americans in 1880, marking 2020 as an important milestone.
"We are proud to commemorate 140 years of educating American Indians at Bacone College," Clark said. "We are celebrating seven generations of Indigenous resiliency, courage, and sustainability."
CANDIDATES:
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — Mackenzie Thomas, Radiography, Muskogee; Nicole McCrimmon, Radiography, Wagoner.
ASSOCIATE OF ARTS — Arthur Daugomah** (Kiowa), American Indian Studies, Pawnee, Pawnee Nation College; Cassandra Thompson (Creek), Art, Okemah.
ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE — Robert Frazier (Choctaw), Business Administration, Pawnee; Tyler Jackson (Wyandotte), Criminal Justice, Jay; Caleah Lee** (Navajo), Salutatorian, Business Administration, Lukachukai, Arizona; Jasmine Lorentz (Comanche), Business Administration, Pawnee, Pawnee Nation College; Liberty J. Morgan (Oglala Sioux), Business Administration, Mission, South Dakota; Misty Pacheco, Child Development, Muskogee; Shaina Smith (Osage), Business Administration, Pawhuska; Cheynowa Townsend (Pawnee), Business Administration, Pawnee, Pawnee Nation College; Klandra Yazzie* (Navajo), Business Administration, Chambers, Arizona.
BACHELOR OF ARTS — Dawt Ceu, Christian Ministry, Elkridge, Maryland; Rosetta Clark (Pawnee), American Indian Studies, Pawnee, Pawnee Nation College; Erin Cooper (Choctaw), American Indian Studies, McIntosh, Alabama; Brooklin Dailey (Osage), American Indian Studies, Stillwater, Pawnee Nation College; Tyritta Dixon, Family Studies Education, Muskogee; Lauryn French-Ledbetter (Delaware), Contract Major-Elementary Education, Fort Cobb; Albert Lorentz (Sac & Fox), American Indian Studies, Pawnee, Pawnee Nation College; Zoe Lyons (Oglala Sioux), Christian Ministry/Native American Ministry, Tulsa; Sarah Maxwell*** (Cherokee), Valedictorian, Contract Major-Elementary Education, Muskogee; Summer Morgan (Kiowa), American Indian Studies, Fort Cobb, Pawnee Nation College; Esther Par, Christian Ministry, Columbia, Maryland; Victoria Phyu, Christian Ministry/Counseling, Kansas City, Kansas; Cassandra Thompson (Creek), American Indian Studies, Okemah.
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE — Erica Baker (Choctaw), Sport Management, Broken Bow; MarQuan Durant, Exercise Science, Tulsa; Freda Fields (Creek), Business Administration, Okmulgee; Cristian Filpo, Sport Management, Pembroke Pines, Florida; Sandra Kay Fletcher, Early Childhood Development & Education, Broken Arrow; Jonah Henson*, Exercise Science, Tulsa; Houston Holland, Criminal Justice, Princeton, Texas; Lala Malele, Family Studies Education, Carson, California; Kamal Nassar, Exercise Science, Abu Dhabi, Lebanon; Sebastian Pittman, Criminal Justice, Chicago; Montiqua L. Reed, Criminal Justice, Tulsa; Samuel Rhine (Cherokee), Criminal Justice, Chelsea; Clayten Rice (Cherokee), Business Administration, Chouteau; Kellen Ruffin, Sport Management, Gibson, Louisiana; Victoria Samuel (Creek), Exercise Science, Sapulpa; James Smittle*, Business Administration, Broken Arrow; Yuze Tong, Business Administration, Cixi, China; Edward Villicana (Comanche), Criminal Justice, Lawton; Brandie Walker (Creek), Business Administration, Eufaula; Brian Williams Jr., Sport Management, Oklahoma City; Tyron Yazzie (Navajo), Business Administration, Page, Arizona; Tamara Young, Exercise Science, Haskell.
One asterisk (*) marks a student graduating cum laude. Two asterisks (**) mark a student graduating magna cum laude. Three asterisks (***) mark a student graduating summa cum laude.
