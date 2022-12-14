Bacone Christmas Arts and Crafts Sale to benefit students

Native artists and crafters from across Oklahoma have items to sell at Bacone College this Saturday.
The Bacone Christmas Arts and Crafts Sale will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bacone Cafeteria.
"Now we're looking at about 20 vendors who have contacted me and said they wold be here Saturday," said Whitney Reed of the Bacone Advising Center. "They're all from across Oklahoma, so they'll be from different tribes, different nations."
Reed said items for sale include everything from bead work to painting.
"We have some unique items, such as vases," she said. "We have one vendor who said they have vases, maybe some pottery and basketweaving."
Area artists include John Tiger, John Timothy and Pam Turtle.
"There's going to a variety of small items, like beadwork, things like jewelry, keychains, lanyards, and some of the fine art, such as wall paintings," Reed said.
Proceeds go toward helping Bacone students, she said.
"We have a student pantry we raise donations for," Reed said, adding that the pantry offers items such as food, clothing, drinks, hygiene items and laundry detergent that students can keep in their rooms."
Proceeds also could help fund campus repairs, Reed said.
"To keep our students safe and healthy," she said.
Reed said this is the first time to her knowledge that Bacone has hosted a Christmas arts and crafts sale. The college has had fine arts shows and craft shows at other times of the year.
"This one is specifically for vendors and people to come out and do some shopping," she said.
If you go
WHAT: Bacone Christmas Arts and Crafts Sale.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Bacone College Cafeteria, 2299 Old Bacone Road, Muskogee.
