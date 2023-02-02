Promoters of a stomp dance and a fashion show say they hope to raise money for Bacone College and raise awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
The stomp dance will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bacone College cafeteria, is free and is open to the public.
A Red Dress Event fashion show and auction will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at Bacone Chapel.
"One hundred percent of the funds from the ticket sales, the auction, the food sales, everything we have at this week's event and next week's event will go back to the students," event coordinator Sheila Bird said. "We won't raise a lot of money at either of these two events, but we're raising a lot of awareness, and that's what's changing the game."
The stomp dance will feature concessions, vendors and drawings. There also will be a silent auction and cake walk.
"It's so close to Valentine's Day, so we hope people are looking for something special and unique," Bird said.
Designer Alyssa Brackett is helping with the fashion show, Bird said.
"She has a group of young Native artists she's been working with in beauty and hair, and she's been able to pull together a lot of the community in walking on the runway and display these fashions that have a cultural awareness," Bird said.
Designers also will donate at least one garment for an online auction, Bird said.
Interim Bacone President Nicky Michael said college finances "have been stretched pretty thin."
"We're having to make up for previous leadership's mismanagement," she said. "And along with that came the dorms' situation. Even as students got here, we were trying to finish that up."
Bacone spent summer 2022 clearing excessive mold from Posey Hall men's dormitory. They also did mold remediation at McCoy Hall. As the school year started in August, students had to stay for a while at a Muskogee hotel.
Bacone also had to upgrade apartment-like pod housing. She said two of the three pods opened, but one remains closed because of mold remediation.
"As the semester progressed, we had spent so much money on dorms that we were not able to pay our employees," Michael said. "We were having trouble with our operations."
Maintenance issues remain. Bacone needs funds to repair the buckled floor on its basketball court, Michael said. She said they repaired the leaky roof, which caused the floor to buckle.
A classroom flooded when a frozen pipe burst during the winter break.
"I want to commend the people for sticking with us through this, because we need it," Michael said. "We need to support it. We need to surround our students with love and support."
Michael said Bacone is raising funds beyond this month's events.
"We're always fundraising, writing for grants," she said. "We are looking for federal grants. We are looking for foundations."
The fashion show also will help raise awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. The program seeks to hold authorities accountable for crimes committed against Native women and to advocate for affected women.
If you go
WHAT: Benefit Stompdance.
WHEN: 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
WHERE: Bacone College cafeteria, 2299 Old Bacone Road.
ADMISSION: Free.
WHAT: Red Dress Event Fashion Show and Auction.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Feb. 11.
WHERE: Bacone College Chapel, 2299 Old Bacone Road.
ADMISSION: $20. Advance tickets available at https://www.bacone.edu/reddressevent/
