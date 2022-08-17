Bacone College senior Alivia Nelson of Oklahoma City settled into her room at Bacone's "pod" apartment housing on Monday.
"I was supposed to move in on the 9th, and they told me the 15th," Nelson said, adding that she has not had any other problems moving in.
Students are moving into campus as the 2022-23 school year begins.
Preparing student housing has taken longer than officials anticipated, said Interim Bacone President Nicky Kay Michael.
"There's a rolling system we have with the contractors," Michael said. "We anticipated they'd be ready, but the contractors were not quite ready yet because of the amount of work that needs to be done."
The college is still working to remove excessive mold from Posey Hall, a men's dormitory, she said.
"We did mold remediation in McCoy, we tested it, it was successful. We're good to go on that one," she said.
Michael acknowledged that students have had to stay at a Muskogee hotel for at least a week.
"It was either that or they're in a mold-infested dorm, and we don't want that," she said. "We want them safe."
She said Bacone paid for the motel rooms and offered a shuttle between the campus and the hotel. She said Corey Still, vice president of campus affairs, stayed at the hotel with the students.
Bacone Public Relations Manager Rita Courtwright said students were allowed to eat on the Bacone campus.
Courtwright said on Monday that eight to 10 students remained at the hotel that afternoon. Later Monday evening, Courtwright said all residential students were out of the hotels and on campus.
"Ten was the most we had" in the hotel, she said.
Courtwright said on Tuesday that 248 students were enrolled at Bacone, with 164 in campus housing.
Male students are staying in McCoy dormitory while female students stay in the pod apartments. Courtwright said some male students will end up staying in pods until Posey is free of mold.
Courtwright said mold removal was set to begin Tuesday evening, and that it could take 12 days to remove mold from Posey.
Contractors worked to finish updates at the apartments this week.
Michael said the college didn't have the funding to get all the painting and repair work done over the summer.
"There's more to do on the dorms than we had capacity for," she said. "We're a nonprofit organization, so everything we get is basically from support from the community, foundations or corporations. We're not a public university and we get no state funds, and as far as the tribal side, we've had donations from tribal organizations. Keetoowah has helped us out. Cheyenne/Arapaho has helped us out as well."
Michael said $3 million from the sale of Bacone property to Muskogee Public Schools in 2019 was depleted before she took office as interim in February.
The college also has to rebuild the basketball court in Palmer Center, where Warrior games are played.
Athletic Director Tera Baker said the center's roof leaked, causing the court's wood floor to warp. Bacone games were played at Muskogee Civic Center last season, she said.
"We started a campaign to get the roof and the floor done," she said, adding that the roof was redone in May.
She said the floor could be rebuilt by the start of basketball season in November.
