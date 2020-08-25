Bacone College freshmen Mia Gipp and Abbi Stopp spent part of their first day on campus Monday screening other visitors for high temperatures.
They both said they didn't expect their school year to start this way.
"Everybody's following the rules, wearing masks," said Gipp, a student from Shawnee.
Bacone starts its 2020 fall semester on Wednesday, two weeks later than originally scheduled.
Concern for COVID-19 prompted the delay, Bacone President Ferlin Clark said in a letter to students.
"COVID-19 cases are continually rising as our country fights to overcome this ruthless pandemic," he said. "This extra time allows us to fully prepare all living and learning areas to be as healthy, safe and pandemic-prepared as possible."
Concern for COVID-19 also prompted Bacone to close its campus to outside visitors. Anyone entering the campus must stop at a checkpoint to get their temperature checked and receive a green sticker showing they've been checked, said Kaila Harjo, vice president of student affairs. She said vendors and contractors also must stop at the checkpoint.
Harjo said about 270 have enrolled for Bacone's fall semester. Residential students had staggered move-in dates. Freshman orientation is Tuesday.
Students were given a washable face mask, disposable face masks and hand sanitizer when they checked in, Harjo said. She said extra hand-sanitizing stations have been set up throughout campus.
Masks must be worn in all public spaces, classrooms, even in the dining hall except when eating.
Gipp said she has a roommate, but they must stay on the opposite sides of the dorm room.
Some dorm rooms were not ready for residents when school started, Harjo said.
"Once our dorms are fully restored and repaired, we will begin to transition students to single rooms," she said. "The dorm work is being done by donations from the Daughters of the American Revolution. Some work was delayed this summer."
She said Bacone experienced a larger than expected enrollment.
"We have been modernizing our dorm rooms, so if they have to spend more time in their rooms and do online classes only, they are comfortable and safe," she said. "We've also spread out move-in scheduling to make move-in less crowded and safer."
Bacone students may attend on-site classes, take online classes or a combination of both in hybrid classes.
Dr. Beverly Smith, vice president of academic affairs, said Bacone sought to uphold its liberal arts education standards while preparing for a worst-case scenario this semester and school year.
"With course instruction being ever more technologically influenced through classroom technology platforms such as Zoom, rather than the general social media on handheld devices, communication with instructors and other administrators has become more intentional," Smith said. "Amending policies to align with the CDC's guidelines and how the pandemic shifts within society as a whole is grounded in the medicine wheel of learning and philosophy of keeping us all safe but being successful at our goals at the same time."
