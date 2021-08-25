People can see Bacone College's newly renovated art gallery as well as fine Native art during Bacone's School of Indian Art Auction fundraiser.
The display and auction begins with a showing at 6-9 p.m. Friday in McCombs Hall on the Bacone Campus. The display and auction run through Sept. 30.
Envelopes for people's bids will be placed by each work of art. People also may bid online through the Bacone website.
Bacone Art Director Michael Elizondo Jr. said he expects 25 to 30 pieces of art.
"They're artists from across the state, primarily Native American, and some local artists as well," Elizondo said.
Artwork includes a variety of sketches and painting, including paintings on vinyl LPs. There also will be baskets, sculpture and jewelry.
Some artists, such as Merlin Little Thunder of Tulsa, are Bacone graduates.
"Some of his style of work is embedded with some of the older styles that were created here," Elizondo said. "A lot of students used to make art off of matte boards."
Elizondo said he hopes to raise $15,000. Half the proceeds go to the artist and half go to Bacone's art program.
"Proceeds we get go to students' needs, equipment, supplies, as well as facility needs," Elizondo said.
The auction's opening coincides with the opening of the VanBuren Sunshine Gallery, a recently remodeled space in historic McCombs Hall. The gallery is named for Denise VanBuren, president of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a Bacone benefactor.
The national DAR donated money for the gallery's track lighting, which hangs from the wood ceiling, he said, adding that the gallery recently had its walls and ceilings redone. Work continues on the remainder of McCombs Hall, which dates to 1935.
Elizondo said he plans to open the gallery from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Friday.
The art will be on display through Sept. 30.
If you go
WHAT: Opening of Bacone College School of Indian Art Auction.
WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: VanBuren Sunshine Gallery, McCombs Hall, Bacone College, 2299 Old Bacone Road.
To bid online:
• People can bid on the artwork shown in Bacone's Indian Art Auction by going to the following address: https://www.bacone.edu/product-category/auction-items/
