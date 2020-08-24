As Fort Gibson's new head band director Diania Hopkins is living the dream she had since the eighth grade.
"I actually marched with the Royal Regiment. I grew up in Fort Gibson and was part of the band program all through high school," Hopkins said. "I just want to keep Fort Gibson's Royal Regiment going in the path they're going. We've had five state championships since 1994, and I just want to keep that tradition alive and going."
Hopkins became band director in July after serving 18 years as assistant Fort Gibson Band band director.
She said her school band directors, Sam Morris and Greg Macklin, inspired her while growing up. They taught such life lessons as being a team member and working together toward an outcome. She played saxophone.
"And I decided in the eighth grade, I wanted to do this as a career," she said. "The power of music really inspired me, just having that moment with my friends and seeing it come alive on the football field is pretty special."
Fort Gibson was Hopkins' first job after graduating from Northeastern State University.
She said she and head director LaNell Spyres worked as a team for 18 years.
"We had many good years together," Hopkins said.
Spyres became assistant band director at Tahlequah.
Hopkins' husband, Eric Hopkins, is her assistant. He had been the Royal Regiment's percussion director.
Diania Hopkins said they put together this year's marching program, a medley of 1960s hits.
"It's not the show we wanted to do because of the coronavirus," she said. "We usually do a competitive show, but COVID-19 slowed a lot of things down, and a lot of bands are not even meeting."
She said they put together a show that's easy to learn and "a little more fun."
"It's not a real happy time now, so we put together a show to get their spirits up," she said. "A little more like the show would have done in the 1990s, so it's kind of throwing it back old school."
The show features such 1960s hits as "House of the Rising Sun" and "White Rabbit."
Spacing students on the football field already means they're socially distanced, she said.
"It's good in a sense that we're always 7 1/2 feet apart because we use four-step spacing," she said. "The drill is cut back because who knows how long we'll be together."
This year, there will be no state championship because of COVID-19, Hopkins said, adding that there will be some smaller competitions.
"They're going be limited to one band at a time," she said. "You go up there, get a score and go home."
Concert band is more uncertain, she said.
"With the way the year's going, it's hard to plan that far in advance," Hopkins said. "I'll do the best I can to keep the band spread out and safe."
This summer, the band moved into a larger facility in the middle school annex. The band was on a second floor at the gym.
"We don't have to climb up and down the stairs anymore, destroying our equipment," she said. "It's awesome. We love it. We can break out into sectionals, spread out."
Meet Diania Hopkins
AGE: 42.
HOMETOWN: Fort Gibson.
EDUCATION: Fort Gibson Schools, degree in instrumental music education in 2001.
PROFESSION: Fort Gibson Royal Regiment band director.
FAMILY: Husband, Eric; three children, Ashton, Korey and Kelley.
HOBBIES: "Playing with my kids, arts and crafts, baking. Music is my number one, of course."
