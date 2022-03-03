Band queen, king longtime friends

Muskogee High School's 2022 Band Queen and King trace their Pride of Muskogee involvement to before they were in high school.
Band King Elijah Wooden and Band Queen Grace Lynch were eighth-graders when they played with the marching band's drum line five years ago.
Thursday, the two were honored as band royalty before the MHS Coronation Concert. The concert featured the MHS Symphonic Band and MHS Wind Ensemble.
Coronation announcer Steve Wiles, a Muskogee Public Schools band director, said Lynch began in percussion, then switched to trumpet in high school.
"She likes watching TV, gaming, and spending time with her friends and family," Wiles said. "Grace would like to thank her friends and family for their loving support — especially her mother."
Before her coronation, Lynch said she was really excited "to get to dress up and represent the band."
Her gown had a pink and purple sequined pattern and pleated pink tulle gracing the bottom. She said she planned to wear the gown during the concert.
Lynch recalled good times in band.
"I met my best friends in band, and I used to love going to Tuesday and Thursday night rehearsals," she said, adding that Wiles and MHS Band Director Bruce Thompson influenced her in music.
"They’re really good teachers and players and are so supportive," she said.
Lynch plans to attend Oklahoma State University and major in business, she said but also noted she might continue in music.
Wooden said he's feels great about being named Band King.
"I never had this honor before," he said.
Wooden has been a member of Pride of Muskogee for five years, being part of a drum ensemble in the eighth grade, and was an All-State percussionist in his senior year, Wiles said.
"Wooden has a strong passion for music and wants to use his gift to impact others," he said.
Muskogee High School Band Royalty
KING: Elijah Wooden.
QUEEN: Grace Lynch.
Attendants
Senior: Sara Sanchez; Escort, Larry Poffel.
Junior: Annalea Miller; Escort, Micah Stafford.
Sophomore: Azul Alvarado; Escort, Richard Soto Morales.
Freshman: Mylee Aylward; Escort, Ethan Johnson.
