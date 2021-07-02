Camryn Bailey Runyan of Muskogee is among more than 4,700 Baylor University students who are on the Dean's Academic Honor List for the Spring 2021 semester.
The Dean's Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean's List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
As a national Christian research university, Baylor's mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community. Baylor provides numerous academic and research opportunities across various disciplines through 126 baccalaureate programs in fields as varied as business, engineering, nursing, pre-medicine, music and computer science, along with 79 master's programs, 47 doctoral programs (including the J.D.), the Education Specialist program and Master of Laws program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.