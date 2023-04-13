Longtime Muskogee music director and accompanist Ineta Bebb was surprised by a gift that will keep giving for years.
Friends, choir members and former students collected $50,000 to create a vocal music scholarship at Bebb's alma mater, the University of Kansas.
Bebb, music director at St. Paul United Methodist Church, said the endowment is "an extraordinary thing."
"The fact they were able to get enough from people to actually establish a scholarship is just amazing," she said. "It's still taking me time to grasp what they've done. It's really humbling to know that many people think I've touched their lives in such a way. It certainly was news to me."
St. Paul choir member Jennifer Neely said an old newspaper article prompted the scholarship idea.
"We found an article that showed Ineta as a young woman and she had just come to Muskogee with Martin, and the year was 50 years ago," Neely said. "We decided we needed to do something for this lady. She does so many things for so many people we decided we needed to do something, and this was the year to do it."
A committee was formed to seek donations for an Ineta Bebb scholarship.
"It took about two months to collect more than $50,000 for an endowment," Neely said, adding that the endowment was kept a secret until it could be presented.
"And that was a miracle in itself, because she was completely surprised when it was presented," Neely said.
Bebb does a lot for Muskogee, Neely said.
"She plays harp, she sings, she's directed the Messiah for so many years," Neely said. "She not only has a full-time job at St. Paul's, she also helps out with Muskogee Little Theatre productions, she helps out with high school productions, musicals. She also helps kids who are going to vocal music contests. It's difficult to find a good accompanist who can do so many different songs for so many different people."
In late March, dozens attended a surprise presentation at Muskogee Little Theatre, where Bebb was helping with the musical "Peter Pan." The presentation featured a brass ensemble, flute ensemble and other musicians.
Flutist Kerry Huffer, fine arts director at Boulevard Christian Church, called Bebb a "an early mentor."
Huffer said Bebb was music director for a lot of MLT musicals Huffer was in.
"And she came in and played piano several times when I was the musical director," Huffer said.
Neely said Bebb wrote her a beautiful note after the presentation.
The note said "I have at times desired the wealth to give more to the people and organizations I care about. You probably had no idea I often wished I could somehow pay forward to KU the kinds of gifts and scholarships that put me through seven years at the University. It's kind of a small miracle that you were part of this project ,so perfect and so much appreciated."
Bebb, a Wichita, Kansas, native, said scholarships and teaching assistance programs helped her get through seven years of college.
"My parents could not have afforded it," she said.
For more info
• To contribute to the Ineta Bebb Endowment, send a contribution "Attention, Curtis Marsh, KU Endowment, 1891 Constant Ave., Lawrence, Kansas, 66047. Note "Ineta Bebb Endowment" on the check.
