Bell to serve as NSU director of Public Safety

Capt. James Bell has been chosen director of Public Safety for Northeastern State University.
Bell has served as the interim director of Public Safety at NSU since July 1, and has served the public as a police officer for 28 years. He came to NSU from Pasadena, Texas, in 2008, where he worked as a patrolman, crime scene investigator, detective and crime scene analyst.
“I am excited to continue the community policing model I helped to bring about, and I am looking forward to building relationships with our university community to foster crime prevention and enhance our learning environment,” Bell said.
At NSU, Bell has been responsible for hiring, budget development, training and providing guidance for officers on all three of NSU’s campuses. He supervised all sexual assault and domestic violence investigations and developed victim-focused policies, in addition to developing and implementing a central dispatch system, and bringing radio communication to all three campuses.
“I was very impressed by the 2,500 plus law enforcement service training hours he acquired in a range of topics from Active Shooter to Hostage Negotiations,” NSU President Steve Turner said. “His thoughtful and measured approach to decision-making, education and experience ensure the success of NSU’s Police Department.”
