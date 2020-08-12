Bids approved for new MHS stadium

Bids for building a new Muskogee High School football stadium came in $170,000 less than the $5.6 million anticipated for construction.
At their regular meeting Tuesday, Muskogee Board of Education members approved a set of low subcontractor bids and a guaranteed maximum price of $5.42 million from Manhattan Construction to build the stadium west of the MHS campus.
Jason Martin, project director with Manhattan Construction, said the stadium could be completed by fall of 2021.
Stadium construction is part of $12 million voters approved for a new football stadium in a $110 million bond issue voters approved last October. Muskogee Public Schools Chief Administrative Officer Lance Crawley said the $5.4 million is a first phase for the stadium.
He said the $12 million also includes borrowing costs, architect fees, construction management.
“So, it isn’t $12 million just for construction,” he said. “That’s for everything.”
Crawley said the district is combining the football stadium with a new field house, also funded by the bond issue. The bond issue called for $20 million for the field house. The field house will include a court for basketball and volleyball, boys’ and girls’ locker rooms for home and visitors. It also will house football locker rooms and weight rooms, he said.
The field house also will have offices, plus a meeting room that looks out onto the stadium as well as the basketball court, he said.
Plans call for the field house to be built at the south end of the stadium.
Martin said basketball, wrestling and other sports will share concessions and restrooms with the outdoor sports, such as football.
“What the designers have done was do a great job in integrating the two facilities,” Martin said. “It’s a more efficient way to do it, so you don’t have the events at both.”
Martin said contractors could start “pushing dirt” for the stadium by the end of the month or first of September. He said the stadium could be finished by summer of 2021, though no games will be played there until the middle of football season.
“I think with everything going on, they want to have a big close-out at the Indian Bowl,” Martin said. “So they’re talking about a mid-season opening.”
Work on the field house could begin next February or March and be finished in time for basketball season.
