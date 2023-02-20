Black History Spotlight — Debra HorseChief

Each week through Black History Month, the Muskogee Phoenix asks local Black leader about their life.
This week, we visit Muskogee Board of Education member and retired school principal Debra Horsechief.
1. What Black person has had the biggest impact on your life, and why?
"The person that had the biggest impact on my life is my mother — Thelma Jean Davis. She taught us that we could do all things through Christ. She demonstrated how to be a strong Black hard-working leader that accomplished goals and loved people along the way. She loved the Lord, her family and her community."
2. What Black historic figure or notable living person do you admire most?
"Dr. Virginia Schoats. As a retired educator of Manual Training High School, retired professor from an HBCU (Historically Black College or University) Langston University and at age 91, one of the oldest members of Loving Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, her wisdom is extremely valuable. She invested in us by always leading, guiding and encouraging the youth to continue their education. She taught the youth how to present themselves to the public in such a way that displayed their unique qualities that could ensure employment or successful opportunities."
3. What do you like best about Muskogee?
"What I like best about Muskogee is that it’s HOME. What I mean by that is Muskogee is a place where I feel loved, safe and my comfort zone. It’s a place where you get a sense of peace and joy. Muskogee to me is like that old saying, home is where the heart is, and my heart is here."
4. How are you making Muskogee a better place to live?
"I believe I am making Muskogee better by continuing to an advocate for children, volunteering and working in the community and spreading love to everyone."
5. What are ways to bring more unity in Muskogee?
"One way to bring more unity in Muskogee is to keep everyone informed of all the wonderful events that are going on in town. Social gatherings unite people. Let’s stay together."
NAME: Debra HorseChief.
AGE: 67.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Master’s in Education Administration.
OCCUPATION: Retired School Administrator.
FAMILY: "My Wonderful Husband Sam; five outstanding children; 13 awesome grandchildren and three perfect great-grandchildren."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES: Member of Spencer United Methodist Church, Green Country District United Methodist Lay Leader, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., MPS Board of Education, Muskogee NAACP, STEAM Center Volunteer, MPS Volunteer.
