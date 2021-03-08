Boles follows father's, grandfather's footsteps teaching

Tyler Boles brings a family tradition to his job as a Fort Gibson vo-ag teacher.
His father, Marc Boles, teaches at Verden schools. His grandfather, Larry Chambers, taught for 20 years in Asher and Wanette.
From them, Boles said he learned "the responsibility of getting up and taking care of your animals."
He said they also instilled in him "a competitive nature."
Boles seeks to pass that competitive nature on to his Fort Gibson students. During the Muskogee County Junior Livestock Show, Boles watched exhibitors practice hours before showing their animals. He said he wanted them to get into the "right kind of mindset."
He said he also wants students to develop their work ethic and dedication.
"To be successful in anything you do in life," he said.
Such a mindset paid off at the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show last week. Fort Gibson had about 24 participants make the premium sale. Fort Gibson FFA member Isabella Odell showed the Grand Champion Market Goat, and Avery White of Fort Gibson 4-H showed the Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat.
The Asher native said the most valuable thing he learned growing up was to work hard.
Fort Gibson hired Boles in April to work with ag teacher Joe Osborn. Fort Gibson vo-ag teacher Bryan Craig retired earlier this year.
Fort Gibson Superintendent Scott Farmer said Boles brings a lot to the ag program.
"He's a very professional, very knowledgeable ag instructor," Farmer said. "He's very well rounded in all aspects of the program — from classroom instruction to working in the ag mechanics lab to working with all our animal scientists. We are very fortunate to have him."
Boles said he took a "weird route" to his current position.
"I actually taught in 2015 here under Mr. Osborn," he said, recalling time as an intern teacher.
He taught science at Alex school in 2016 and 17.
Boles said he and his wife then spent two years working at a Texas ranch, where they raised show goats.
One important thing Boles seeks to teach his Fort Gibson students is the value of agriculture.
"That's the most important goal," he said. "How the food system works. There is such a huge disconnect. I want to teach them just where food comes from and why agriculture is important to the world."
He said Fort Gibson students have fared well this year.
"Any time there's a changing of the guard, there's a transition period," he said. "We've been very successful all year long. We had one student qualify with a goat. qualify for the premium sale at the Tulsa State Fair. More importantly, almost every kid made the preliminary show lineup, which is very hard to do."
Meet Tyler Boles
AGE: 29.
HOMETOWN: Asher.
EDUCATION: Asher High School, Redlands Community College, degree in agriculture education and animal science from Oklahoma State University.
FAMILY: Wife, Ashton; one daughter, Chamberlain.
HOBBIES: Looking at livestock.
