Boo on the Flu set for Friday

Flu season is approaching and area health officials are working to get people ready.
Muskogee Medical Foundation hosts its annual drive-thru Boo on the Flu from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Honor Heights Park.
The free shots are available to anyone age 18 and older.
Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman Trish German said people only need to drive up, then volunteers will take their information and administer the vaccine.
German said a vaccine reduces the risk of getting the flu and having to go to the doctor by 40 to 60 percent.
Vaccines also have been shown to reduce flu severity, German said.
"They still might get the flu, but it won't be as bad," she said.
"That's one of the thing I always get when I tell people to go to Boo on the Flu or get a flu shot," German said. " They say, 'well I always get the flu anyway.' I always explain to them that, yeah, you probably do get the flu, but it's probably not nearly as bad as what you're going to get if you don't get the flu shot.' Especially people with underlying conditions, such as diabetes. That can be very serious for people who get these conditions."
She said people who are pregnant or who are over 65 especially should get a flu shot.
This year's Boo on the Flu also is sponsored by Saint Francis Hospital Auxiliary, Indian Capital Technology Center, OSU Institute of Technology, Desert Mountain Energy Corp., the Papilion, Muskogee Parks and Recreation, Saint Francis Hospital and Love Bottling.
German said the shots are free, but people are encouraged to bring bags of candy donations to support the Muskogee County EMS annual Halloween Extravaganza on Oct. 31.
The Oklahoma Department of Health has reported 25 hospitalizations due to the flu since Sept. 1. Nine have been reported in Muskogee County, but none in Cherokee, McIntosh or Wagoner counties.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, this year's flu vaccine will be designed to protect against four different flu viruses.
The CDC said September and October are generally good times to be vaccinated. People should be vaccinated by the end of October.
According to the CDC website, flu and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but are caused by different viruses.
"Because some symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, people may need to be tested to tell what virus is causing their illness," the website said. "People can be infected with both a flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 at the same time. In general, COVID-19 seems to spread more easily than flu and causes more serious illnesses in some people."
If you go
WHAT: Boo on the Flu vaccination clinic.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Honor Heights Park, enter through Honor Heights Drive or south entrance on North 48th Street.
ADMISSION: Free, but candy donations are welcome.
