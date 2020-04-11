Books distributed at MPS lunch sites

Brittany McNeer says she she's glad she can get books and school supplies, along with school meals, for her 7-year-old daughter Amora.
"It's helped her quite a bit because didn't have a lot of this stuff at home," said McNeer, a home health aide.
Muskogee Public Schools began offering free curbside school meals on March 24, after Oklahoma school buildings were ordered closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MPS workers recently began handing out surplus school supplies and library books during drive-up lunches each Friday.
Whittier Principal Lisa Rogers said on Friday that she handed out tissues, scissors, glue, crayons and other items to students.
"Each building had leftover supplies we had from the beginning of the year that we had just left in storage," Rogers said. "At school, we all just gathered them up, put them in boxes and thought we'd give them out to the kids. A lot of kids don't have this stuff at home."
She said she gave out library books a week ago.
"Anyone can come from ages 1 to 18 to pick up lunches," Rogers said. "Even kids who don't even go to school yet, their parents can come get a lunch."
In the past, MPS site librarians have distributed free books at such events as the Halloween Boo-Nanza and the Muskogee Farmers Market.
Sadler Arts Academy Librarian Amanda Cumbey said librarians wanted to help students who are homebound.
"This is just a great way for Muskogee Public Schools librarians to help put literacy and put books in hands of our students during this time when they are confined at home and they can't get to the libraries," Cumbey said. "This is our way to give back to the students."
Cumbey said the librarians got the books from Feed the Children teacher store.
"We have between 800 to 1,000 books for them to give away on Fridays," Cumbey said.
New Tech at Cherokee Elementary Librarian Gina Batie said she received a $1,000 book donation from First Book to help bring books to children.
"Since we are not able to have our summer book giveaway, I donated all those books to hand out to students on Fridays with their meals," Batie said. "This is such an important outreach, because all our students need books in their homes and we're doing what we can to keep literacy at the forefront!"
McNeer said she got library books for her daughter last Friday.
She said Amora's father helps with studies while she is at work.
"They get up, come get her breakfast and he helps with her homework," McNeer said.
MPS has an online distance learning plan for each student through the end of the school year.
Amber Byrd said the free books, meals and supplies help her children.
She said her children do their homework early each morning.
"As soon as they wake up, they just get on their tasks on what they're supposed to do," she said.
Muskogee Public Schools offers curbside "grab and go" meal service from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the following sites:
• Muskogee High School, 3200 E. Shawnee Bypass.
• Cherokee Elementary, 2400 Estelle Ave.
• Pershing Elementary, 301 N. 54th St.
• Irving Elementary, 1100 N. J St.
MPS will run vans at 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays to the following sites for "grab and go" school meals:
• Port City Acres Apartments, 2103 N. 36th St.
• Riverside Mobile Home Park, 4400 N. Gibson St.
• Whispering Pines Apartments, 2061 Carroll St.
• Green Country Village, 1518 S. Fifth St.
• Whittier Elementary, 1705 E. Cincinnati Ave.
