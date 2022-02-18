Braggs coach being investigated on sex offense

Muskogee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a sex offense complaint against Braggs boys basketball coach Jeff Fry.
Fry, who was not coaching the Wildcats in their Class B Area II area consolation game on Friday at Okmulgee but was in attendance, declined commenting on the matter.
The complaint arises from a comment allegedly made to a 14-year-old female student by Fry, 53, on Feb. 10 in the Braggs High School gymnasium.
Tabby Clark, the student's mother, said the comment was made by Fry to her daughter, a cheerleader at Braggs, as she went to sit down to take a break during practice.
"To my knowledge, she went to sit at the scoreboard table with one of her other friends," Clark said. "Coach Fry walked up to her and I guess she was wearing a like a low-cut shirt and instead of asking her to zip it up, he made the comment that she had a lot going on 'up there' for a girl her age."
Clark said her daughter at that point zipped up her shirt and said it made her uncomfortable.
She said she and her daughter went to the school the next morning and filed a report. Later that day, according to Clark, Fry stopped practice to address the issue.
"(Fry) confronted her in practice in front of both teams about her 'asking for it,'" Clark said. "That she asked for him to make that comment. Coach Fry stopped practice to say that in front of both teams."
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education Teacher certification database, Fry was issued his teacher certification in Oklahoma History, and certification in physical education and safety, both effective from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2024.
Fry is in his sixth season as the boys coach. Braggs Superintendent John Pinkston, as well as Braggs School Board members Danny Doolin, Kevin Dishman and Alicia Calico-Beasley, declined to comment on the complaint.
The report made to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office also states they took into evidence a CD "containing video evidence" of the complaint.
Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards and Sheriff Andy Simmons both said because it was an ongoing investigation, they could not provide any other details about the incident.
