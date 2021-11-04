BRAGGS — Sixth-grader Shawn Adams marveled at the detailed illustrations he found in the book "The Poppy Lady."
"The lady's glasses, the sun is shining off of them," he said.
Shawn found the new book at a new mini-library at Braggs Elementary School. A Lorena F. Walker Grant through the Braggs School District Foundation paid for new book bins, new books and program software for the mini-library.
Foundation President Amanda Johnson said the Foundation works with the school to identify areas where the school can improve.
"The school indicated that improving reading was an emphasis," Johnson said. "The school came to us and said we want to bring the library to the classrooms and to the students.
The mini-library, located in a former classroom, features 350 new books and eight rolling book bins that can travel to classrooms.
In the past, the younger students had to go to school library at the other end of Braggs school. It also served middle school and high school students.
Student J.D. Jones said he likes the new location.
"I don't have to go all the way down there just to find a book I can't even read," he said.
Classmate Aubrie Logsdon said the mini-library is "more organized, and you can find the books better."
Tanner Robinson said he liked the new library "because it's smaller and quieter."
Tanner found a book he liked about Oklahoma.
"I'm learning so much about our state that I didn't even know about," he said.
Retired Muskogee Public Schools Librarian Jennifer Kilgore works nine hours a week at the mini-library. She said the mini-library opened earlier this school year.
The foundation bought child-sized book carts. Books are stacked where youngsters can flip through them like albums at a record store.
"Most of our 3-year-olds, 4-year-olds, kindergarten, first grade, second, we're smaller, so we look at them like this," Kilgore said. "They look at the front because most of them can't read the spine of a book, like in a regular library."
Kilgore said different organizations and individuals also have helped fund the space.
"And I am so appreciative, because it is a small community," Kilgore said.
Kilgore said she used money donated by Braggs American Legion Auxiliary to buy books about veterans and social studies.
Braggs School District Foundation was established in 2002 with an endowment from the Lorena F. Walker estate. The foundation continues Walker's wishes to serve Braggs students and teachers with scholarships for those seeking post-secondary education after college or advanced career training.
The Foundation has provided grants for learning supplies such as textbooks, science lab equipment and Chromebooks to help students in distance learning.
Johnson said she sees how the mini-library fulfills Walker's vision.
"I see the future opportunities, the future doors opening for these kids. So many of them come from a small town in rural Oklahoma and they don't get to see a lot outside their county," Johnson said. "Especially through books, they're going to explore worlds they've never been to before. And hopefully, that would encourage them to dream."
