Jayden Hubler of Braggs was among 27 students from 12 states and three foreign countries who received their white coats to begin their academic training to become doctors of pharmacy.
This unique group of individuals comprises the Class of 2024 at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, that will graduate in December 2024. This diverse group will spend countless hours working together as they traverse the terrain of their pharmacy education.
Dr. David Burks provided the University welcome and alumna Dr. Journey McCarty, Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, gave the keynote address.
