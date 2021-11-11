The Braggs Board of Education announces that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for Seat 2 on the Board of Education may file at the Muskogee County Election Board between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 6-8.
Braggs seeks candidates for school board
- Submitted by Braggs Public School District
