Repairs on a broken water line will keep Fort Gibson Middle School and High School students learning online through the rest of the week.
Intermediate Elementary and Early Learning Center students returned to their classrooms on Monday.
The broken water line was discovered near the middle school entrance, Superintendent Scott Farmer said.
"Our maintenance guys, who work over the holidays, drove by one morning and saw it just gushing out of the ground," he said. "We realized we had a major water leak."
Farmer could not attribute the broken line to anything specific.
"The pipe was five feet underground and had just busted," he said. "It's 40-year-old plumbing."
The district is working with a series of contractors to fix the leak, Farmer said, adding that the city is not involved.
"It's all torn up with the concrete guys and the plumbers working on it now," Farmer said on Monday.
He said the water lines are original to the buildings.
"We're always testing pressures and monitoring meters for any kind of adverse flow rate," he said. "Who knows if the earth had settled or moved?"
He said he hopes to resolve the issue by the middle of the week.
The first day back to virtual or onsite class went well, Farmer said on Monday.
Two positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported during the Christmas break, but none occurred on campus, he said.
"There were people who contracted it over the holidays, but did not report to work today or come to school," Farmer said. "They just called to tell us they had tested positive over the holidays."
On Monday, the Oklahoma Health Department reported 6,849 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Muskogee County, including 906 active cases. In the town of Fort Gibson, 695 cumulative cases were reported, including 133 active cases.
About 100 Fort Gibson students continue their studies through full-time virtual learning, down from nearly 200 students at the start of the school year, Farmer said. Students were allowed to switch at the start of the second trimester.
"We're just taking it a week at a time, monitoring numbers and working to keep our kids safe," he said.
