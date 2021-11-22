Two inoperable Civil War cannon replicas now guard Fort Gibson Schools entrance.
Superintendent Sam Farmer said he came up with the idea after studying the district letterhead and school crest. He said he was looking for a fitting new entrance for the main campus.
"Our official school symbol is two cannons with a tiger head in the middle," he said. "When we were designing the front entrance, we wanted to give it a more professional look, a more classy look, we just took the image from our school letterhead. Wouldn't it be fitting to kind of tie that to the history of our town?"
The district recently created a parking lot east of the administration building in an effort to ease traffic between the high school and middle school. A concrete FTG sign is east of the parking lot.
The school faced an explosive challenge.
"It's hard to find a cannon," Farmer said. "If you do find one, they're extremely expensive."
Farmer said that in April, he chanced to meet retired district mechanic Joe Rybolt and retired Intermediate Elementary Principal Sherry Rybolt at a community breakfast.
Farmer said he mentioned his desire for cannons and "Sherry mentioned that Joe had built one in the past as a hobby."
The Rybolts agreed to donate the labor while the district paid for the material, Farmer said.
"Joe and Sherry are two of the handiest people we ever met," he said. "If you've ever been to Joe and Sherry's house, you see the work they do in refurbishing buses."
Joe Rybolt likes to tinker in his spare time. He once made a small replica tank he drove in veterans parades. The tank had an air compressor that enabled him to shoot candy out of the tank.
Sherry Rybolt said they studied the 1800s cannon at Fort Gibson Historic Site, then searched specifications on Civil War cannons. They found old government specs.
"Different people made them, it wasn't just a common spec. He chose one and built accordingly the length of the taper, the axle, all of it. It was quite an endeavor," she said. "He looked at pictures and tried to make it as real as possible."
The cannon project took all summer, she said. Part of it involved waiting for cannon barrels to come from New Zealand.
"It took the slow boat from New Zealand, then it got stuck in the bay in Los Angeles because of the shipping backlog," Rybolt said.
The wheels were made out of hard hickory wood by an Amish wheelwright in South Dakota, she said.
Joe Rybolt said the oak for the cannon frame was cut at a local sawmill.
"He cut it to the dimensions we need," Rybolt said.
Sherry Rybolt said she "got roped in on the painting job."
"He does the crafting," she said. "There has to be a patience for painting. It ended up being a together effort. He learned a lot and it was fun to watch these come together."
She called the cannons "a fun together project."
"I would lie if I didn't say at the end I was getting tired," she said. "It was a big project."
