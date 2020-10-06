Cemetery bell tower to be dedicated

Chimes ringing each hour from Greenhill Cemetery’s new bell tower can be heard throughout cemetery grounds.
“Every hour on the hour,” Greenhill Superintendent Eric Reeve said. “It does the Westminster chimes and rings the hour every hour.”
The tower was the dream of the late Vernon Martin, the cemetery’s previous superintendent, who died in a motorcycle accident in September 2016.
Martin’s widow, Regina Martin, will speak at a ribbon cutting and small semi-private ceremony dedicating the bell tower, 10 a.m. Friday.
“We wanted to fulfill that dream,” Reeve said about the bell tower. “As you come in, it’s the first thing you see. It adds aesthetics to the cemetery.”
Sounding bells were part of Martin’s dream, he said.
“The primary function was that, when veterans come through, or a family comes through, we can do Taps or tolling of bells on it,” he said. “It just honors them. When families are at the pavilion, we can actually play ‘Amazing Grace’ or another hymn.”
Reeve said he can control the carillon from his office computer.
The only part of the tower left unfinished is a clock to be installed later this month on the tower’s southwest side, Reeve said. The clock will have a 5 1/2-foot face, he said.
“It’s due at the end of October to be installed,” Reeve said. “Anybody driving by is going to be able to look up and see it. As they drive in, they can see what time it is.”
Four black benches, funded by donors, surround the tower.
“We actually have people come out and sit in them,” Reeve said.
A new plaque inside the bell tower honors major donors.
The tower was funded mainly through donations. According to past Phoenix stories, Regina Martin donated $17,500 with another $300 coming from Martin’s sister-in-law.
The family of Francine Frost gave $12,000.
Frost, 44, was a Tulsa woman reported missing in 1981. Her remains were found in an open field two years later and she was buried in Greenhill Cemetery.
Her remains were exhumed in 2015 and later identified through a DNA match. Vernon Martin was said to have played a big role in finding Frost’s unmarked grave.
Reeve said Frost’s remains were taken to Kansas to be buried, but a marker for Frost remains in Greenhill. He said Frost’s grandson, Cory Curl, is expected to come to Friday’s ceremony.
“They actually got a law passed last year, Francine’s Law, which is for cold cases,” Reeve said. “The grandson didn’t give up.”
Francine’s Law requires state law enforcement agencies to enter information about missing persons or unidentified remains into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) within 30 days.
