Chamber to host Back to School Bash

Free hot dogs and back-to-school supplies will be handed out at Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Back to School Bash, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Chamber board president Tim Thompson said Poplar Street in front of the chamber will be blocked off for the event.
"We're going to be set up in front of the chamber office handing out school supplies," he said, adding that 50 to 70 bags will be handed out.
Fort Gibson School Superintendent Scott Farmer said he will help cook hot dogs and school principals will help serve. He said school officials helped at previous Back to School Bashes.
"It's a great event," Farmer said. "It kind of kicks off the school year and gets a lot of supplies in our kids' hands."
Fort Gibson's school year begins Aug. 11.
Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce is also is seeking a new executive director. Previous executive director Kim Martin resigned in July.
Thompson said the chamber is looking for someone with experience in community outreach and running events.
"Definitely someone that's got experience with social media, and someone who just loves Fort Gibson," Thompson said. "We definitely want to have the office open for people who drop in, or if anyone calls with questions about our community."
"We'd like to fill the position as quickly as we can, so we're currently taking applicants," he said. "We will be going through those and setting up interviews shortly."
He said the position is a part-time job.
Thompson said the chamber serves as "an advocate for the members of the chamber, the businesses."
The chamber also works to bring attention to Fort Gibson businesses, provide services for businesses and promote tourism, he said.
Thompson said people interested in the position may call him at (405) 401-7229.
If you go
WHAT: Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Back to School Bash.
WHEN: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: In front of Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce, 108 Poplar St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.