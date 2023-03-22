Incumbent Indian Capital Technology Center board member Scott Chambers faces a reelection challenge from Mark Walters. Both live in Muldrow.
Election day is April 4.
Walters and Chambers answered the following questions about their candidacy for the board.
Why are you running for this position on the board of education?
WALTERS: "I’m running for you, the people, as a public servant to serve parents and students. I want them to know that their child has an opportunity to learn a skill where they can earn a great living at no cost to them. Successful Career Tech students can earn as much as college graduates without incurring a huge student loan debt. We must realize that every student is not going to college, and vocational education is the link between these students and success. I want today’s students to have the best vocational education opportunities possible just as I did about 40 years ago, because they are our future. "
CHAMBERS: "As a current board member, I would like to continue serving the ICTC communities. Indian Capital has been doing some incredible things for students, area businesses and industry and our communities. It would be my hope to keep progress moving forward and in the right direction. I’m proud of the new campus being built in Wagoner County, which will initially include Welding, Plumbing, Information Technology, Nursing, Health Careers and Cosmetology programs."
What are your main qualifications for this position?
CHAMBERS: "My faith has been a guide for my life and when making decisions as the former president of the Board at Muldrow Public Schools and as current president of the Southside Rotary Club. This experience has continued to be foundational for me as the current board member at ICTC.
"Additionally, my 20-year career in the housing construction and real estate industry gives me valuable insight into the construction trades. This helps inform me of the workforce needs of various contractors, the best fields for wages and long-term opportunities for our students as well as changes in construction methods that can be shared with ICTC staff as we continually upgrade our curriculum.
"I can also draw from family expertise. My wife and son, teachers of 17 and five years respectively, as well as my son who’s been a firefighter for 7 years.
"Having been in the private sector for 20 years, I’ll be able to bring those principals to discussions as ICTC continues to develop great relationships with its business and industry partners.
"And lastly, I always keep in perspective that serving on the board is never about me, it’s about us. The students, the staff, the administration, communities and business and industry. As we grow, they grow."
WALTERS: "Being a former ICTC Student, ICTC Advisory Committee member, ICTC Upholstery instructor, ICTC Industrial Safety specialist and holding a master’s degree in School Administration as well as owning my own business, I have the background and the experience to relate with students and parents involved in the vocational education process."
What are the main issues facing your school district?
WALTERS: "In believe one of the biggest issues facing ICTC is the reduction in construction trades classes like carpentry, cabinet making, brick masonry and others. I believe there are more jobs available in our district in this industry than just about any other. Many times it seems that Career Tech is trying to move away from traditional programs like these and put in other high tech programs like IT or medical related programs. Although those are great programs, I believe the best way to serve our community is to offer training for all skill levels. Some students may not be the best at book work and reading but they excel at hands-on learning. I was that student. We must bring back traditional vocational classes like shop, carpentry, electrical, plumbing and so many more."
CHAMBERS: "This is a tough question as everywhere I go, people tell me they love what ICTC does. Our customized business and industry training for companies like Georgia-Pacific, evening short-term adult training in things like Certified Nurse Aide or CDL truck driver training and ICTC’s world-class full-time programs in health care, trades, IT and more are truly valued by the communities we serve. So, if I were to identify a primary challenge for the district, it would be – how do we do more of it? Secondarily, how do we do more in an era of rising wages, increased equipment costs, instructor shortages and skyrocketing renovation/construction costs."
How would you confront these issues if you serve on the board?
CHAMBERS: "We’ve taken a big step in that direction with the construction of a new campus in Wagoner County. By adding six programs there with the potential for more, we are expanding opportunities for students in the trades, health care, IT and the service industry.
"In our drive to meet the challenge of doing more – we have to be thoughtful in our planning. We have to take into consideration the varied needs of business and industry, the interests of our student body, and the working conditions, wages, benefits and long-term job outlook of the programs we offer. With limited resources, wage inflation and the growing costs of equipment for training – we will have to continue developing partnerships with companies, tribes, and our communities to continue moving forward in the right direction.
"Secondarily, we’ll have to take into consideration rising costs with not only expansion but with the valuable programs we already have. So serious thought will have to be given to salaries to attract and keep quality instructors. We also have to be wise in matching up workforce needs with students interests – we must be careful not to waste taxpayer resources by adding/keeping programs that students have no interest in taking. Being good stewards of our limited resources, continuing to be innovative in instruction, and developing private/public partnerships and working in new ways with our K-12 partners are all ways that can help meet this challenge."
WALTERS: "I would push to bring back more traditional classes and work to educate students and parents about an opportunity that is available to them at ICTC. They can attend ICTC at no cost and learn a skill that can take them far in life."
What role do you see ICTC playing to bring quality jobs to the five-county area?
WALTERS: "I feel the best way to bring in quality jobs is to provide a quality workforce. Should I be elected to this position I will push to expand the ICTC course offering to include training for the most needed jobs in our communities."
CHAMBERS: "As the workforce engine of education, we play a major role in the growth of our economy. Very recently, we were critical in the attraction of Provalus to Tahlequah. By adding an IT program in Stilwell to the two great programs we have in Tahlequah and Muskogee, we helped the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority attract Provalus to the area by being able to provide the workforce needed for their expected growth. This has brought over 100 jobs to the Tahlequah community in about six months, and they are still growing.
"ICTC is also involved with other economic development teams. Our team meets regularly with the Port Authority in Muskogee in similar types of efforts. The Port is always good to have our Business and Industry team involved in new company recruitment as well as existing industry expansions.
"We like to view economic development regionally, and we know what’s good for Sequoyah County is also good for Adair County or what’s good in Muskogee has a positive impact in Wagoner or Cherokee counties. We do our best to be a helpful partner throughout the area by trying to offer programs that match the needs of new as well as growing industries in our district.
"It’s important to be mindful of what is already here. For example, with the VA, Saint Francis, Cherokee Nation, Northeast Health Systems and other regional providers – the health care industry is continually growing. It’s because of this critical area that ICTC has one of the largest health care offerings of all technology districts in the state. It’s a great match up on industry needs, high wages, high growth, quality jobs and student interest."
NAME: Scott Chambers.
AGE: 51.
HOMETOWN: Muldrow.
EDUCATION: Muldrow High School 1989, some college.
OCCUPATION: Real Estate Broker/ Residential General Contractor CRCG/Fort Smith Housing Authority.
FAMILY: Wife, Tricia Chambers, Four children: Daughter and son-in-law Jordan and Brandon Self, son and daughter-in-law Kyle and Jada Coatney, son and daughter-in-law Logan and Whitley Coatney, and daughter Madison Chambers.
HOBBIES: Watching OBU basketball, flying my drone, and playing with grandchildren: Carter, Ellis, and Peri.
NAME: Mark Walters.
AGE: 54.
HOMETOWN: Muldrow.
EDUCATION: Muldrow High School 1986.
OCCUPATION: Owner of Mark’s Machinery, in Fort Smith, Akansas.
FAMILY: Wife Shelley, daughter Madison.
HOBBIES: Hunting, fishing.
Key Dates
• Early Voting, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 30 and 31.
• Election Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., April 4.
